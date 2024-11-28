Chelsea take on German club Heidenheim in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25. The Blues, after a rocky start, have managed to pick up pace and enter this contest on the back of a 2-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League 2024-25. Enzo Maresca and his team are undefeated since their loss to Liverpool in the Premier League 2024-25 on October 20 and will look to continue that run. Chelsea currently occupy the top spot on the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 points table with nine points from three games and will eye a fourth consecutive victory. Opponents Heidenheim on the other hand, are sixth and are unbeaten so far in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25 as well. Chelsea 8-0 Noah, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku Score Braces as Blues Dismantle Armenian Side (Watch Goal Highlights).

Enzo Maresca and his men had a dominant performance in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 the last around when they handed an 8-0 defeat to Armenian club Noah. Domestically, Heidenheim have had a tough time so far in the Bundesliga, winning just three matches out of 11 played so far and they enter this contest with a 2-5 loss at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen. Lamine Yamal Wins Golden Boy 2024 Award, Becomes Fourth Barcelona Player After Lionel Messi, Gavi, Pedri to Win Prestigious Accolade.

When is Heidenheim vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea lock horns with German club Heidenheim in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 on Thursday, November 28. The Heidenheim vs Chelsea match is set to be played at the Voith-Arena in Heidenheim and it starts at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Heidenheim vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch Heidenheim vs Chelsea live telecast in the UEFA Europa Conference League match on the Sony Ten Sports 2 TV channel. For Heidenheim vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Heidenheim vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Heidenheim vs Chelsea live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Chelsea, based on their recent form, are expected to win this contest.

