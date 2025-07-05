Birmingham, Jul 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on Day Four of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 587

England 1st Innings: 407

India 2nd innings (Overnight: 64/1 in 13 overs)

Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b Tongue 28

KL Rahul b Tongue 55

Karun Nair c Smith b Carse 26

Shubman Gill not out 100

Rishabh Pant c Duckett b Bashir 65

Ravindra Jadeja not out 25

Extras: 5 (b-1, lb-2, w-2)

Total: 304/4 in 68 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-51, 2-96, 3-126, 4-236

Bowling: Chris Woakes 12-3-39-0, Brydon Carse 12-2-56-1, Josh Tongue 15-2-93-2, Ben Stokes 7-1-26-0, Shoaib Bashir 18-1-74-1, Joe Root 4-1-13-0. PTI

