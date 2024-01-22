New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Services walked away with three points after playing out a draw against Jharkhand in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Monday.

Resuming at 315/3 on the fourth and final day in reply to Jharkhand's 316 in the first innings, Services ensured they had a big lead in their kitty as they made 473 for 8 at the end of play.

Ravi Chauhan and Rajat Paliwal notched up their respective second consecutive tons to bolster Services at the Airforce Complex Ground at Palam here.

Chauhan finished at 158 from 305 balls with 15 fours, having resumed at 133 on the fourth day, whereas skipper Paliwal struck 111 from 193 balls studded with 14 fours.

While Vineet Dhankar made 37 (69 balls, 6x4s), wicketkeeper-batter Lovekesh Bansal cracked six fours to make 50 off 113 deliveries.

For Jharkhand, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem toiled for his 3/112, sending down 47.5 overs while Anukul Roy claimed 3/90 and Sushant Mishra took 2/114.

Brief Scores:

Jharkhand: 316 drew with Services 473/8 (Ravi Chauhan 158, Rajat Paliwal 111, Lovekesh Bansal 50; Anukul Roy 3/90). Points: Services 3, Jharkhand 1.

