Sports News | Shaheen Afridi Completes 400 International Wickets, Becomes First Pakistani with 100 WTC Scalps

Mirpur (Dhaka) [Bangladesh], May 12 (ANI): The fourth day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh belonged to Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi after he completed 400 international wickets and etched his name deeper into the country's cricketing history.

The left-arm fast bowler reached the milestone when he dismissed Bangladesh batter Mominul Haque at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday. The wicket made Shaheen only the ninth Pakistan bowler overall and sixth pacer from the country to claim 400 wickets across formats.

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At just 26 years of age, Shaheen achieved the landmark in his 211th international appearance, underlining his rapid rise since making his debut as a teenager. He now sits ninth on Pakistan's all-time list of leading wicket-takers in international cricket.

Former captain Wasim Akram tops the chart with 916 wickets, followed by Waqar Younis with 789 and Imran Khan with 544. Other legends ahead of Shaheen include Shahid Afridi, Saqlain Mushtaq, Saeed Ajmal, Shoaib Akhtar and Umar Gul.

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Most international wickets for Pakistan:

Wasim Akram - 916

Waqar Younis - 789

Imran Khan - 544

Shahid Afridi - 538

Saqlain Mushtaq - 496

Saeed Ajmal - 447

Shoaib Akhtar - 438

Umar Gul - 427

Shaheen Afridi - 400*

Shaheen's tally includes 139 wickets in 74 ODIs and 136 wickets in 103 T20 Internationals, while he has continued to lead Pakistan's attack in the longest format.

Earlier in the Test, Shaheen had already achieved another significant milestone by becoming the first Pakistani bowler to complete 100 wickets in the ICC World Test Championship. He now leads Pakistan's wicket charts in the competition with 103 scalps, ahead of Noman Ali and Sajid Khan.

Most wickets for Pakistan in the ICC World Test Championship

Shaheen Afridi - 103

Noman Ali - 89

Sajid Khan - 63

Naseem Shah - 60

Abrar Ahmed - 46

Yasir Shah - 41

Hasan Ali - 35

Mohammad Abbas - 34

Despite Shaheen's achievement, Bangladesh ended Day 4 in a commanding position. After securing a first-innings lead with the help of a five-wicket haul from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the hosts stretched their overall advantage to 179 runs, reaching 152/3 in the second innings with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto unbeaten on 58. (ANI)

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