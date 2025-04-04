Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 4 (ANI): The World Athletics Gold Label race, TCS World 10k Bengaluru, is set to return for its 17th edition on April 27.

Procam International have roped in 14 women pacers who will lead the way in the Open 10K category. Among them is a new face, 42-year-old Shalu Dudeja, who has paced more than 50 events and will be leading the 58-minute bus, as per the press release from TCS World 10k Bengaluru.

Also Read | NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Mount Maunganui.

Although Shalu has faced many difficulties in her journey so far, losing her mother soon after her wedding and her father a few years later, she found a new calling in distance running - a happy place which helped her deal with personal loss.

She took to running as a means to not only stay fit but also combat post-delivery health challenges--persistent headaches and body aches--which eventually evolved into a passion that redefined her life. She found both solace and strength in running.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Likely To Captain Chennai Super Kings in CSK vs DC IPL 2025 With Uncertainty Over Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Elbow Injury.

"Running became my escape, my way to find peace amidst the pain. But it was my husband, Rohit Raj Dudeja, who truly gave me the wings to fly. He saw the strength in me when I couldn't see it myself. Now, every step I take is a tribute to my parents and a testament to my husband's love. I want to show everyone that no matter what life throws at you, you can rise above it," Shalu shared.

Her transformation is not just physical; shedding nearly 30 kilograms, but also emotional and Shalu's story resonates deeply with her community in Rohini, Delhi, where she inspires a group of 'mother runners' to pursue their own dreams. And Shalu's debut at the TCS World 10K, pacing the 58-minute group, is a dream realized where she aims to share her infectious positivity and inspire fellow runners to push their limits.

"I'm filled with gratitude and excitement. I want to create an unforgettable experience for everyone running with me, to show them that they are capable of incredible things," she added.

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, Shalu will join 13 other dedicated women pacers, including Divya Madaiah, who will guide the 75-minute bus. Divya, whose journey began with a virtual TCS World 10K Bengaluru in 2020, brings experience from close to 40 events and previous pacing roles in the streets of Bengaluru.

"TCS World 10k Bengaluru is the only race I look forward to every year. The attention they give to runners and pacers is fabulous. Whenever I get an opportunity to pace for Procam, I will grab it with both hands. I run for the joy of running, I support women and I want them to know that the event is not only about racing each other. There are times in life where you get to lead to finish line and that gives you a lot of happiness. I am looking forward to another excellent and fulfilling race this time around," Divya Madaiah said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)