Newport, Aug 21 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma's wretched run continued at the ISPS Handa Wales Open as he missed the cut for the third time in four weeks on European Tour's UK Swing.

Shiv Kapur, playing his first event after the coronavirus-induced break, also couldn't make it to the weekend.

Sharma added a 76 to his first round 74, while Kapur carded 73 after an opening round 79.

Playing in wet and windy conditions where scoring was tough, Sharma never got going, while Kapur tried to repair the damage of the first day but it was too much to make up.

Scotland's Connor Syme (66-70) carded a one-under par 70 to reach six-under for the week and that was enough for the overnight joint-leader to go two shots clear at the top, with compatriot Liam Johnston (70-68), Spain's Nacho Elvira (71-67) and Jordan Smith (66-72).

The top ten from the UK Swing Order of Merit after this week will qualify for Winged Foot and Syme, who started the week in ninth after finishing third in the Celtic Classic here last weekend, has put himself in a strong position.

"That was brutal, to be honest," said Syme, who made three birdies and two bogeys. "I thought yesterday was tough but going through what we went through there, we got quite lucky yesterday to be honest."

