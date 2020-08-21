One of football’s greatest enigmas, Ever Banega says his final goodbyes to Sevilla as after tonight’s Europa League final against Inter Milan, the 32-year-old starts a new chapter of his career in Saudi Arabia with Al Shabab. Despite his undeniable talent, the Argentine will always be known for his off-field exploits rather than his on-field achievements, which aren’t short by any means. Sevilla vs Inter Milan, UEFA Europa League 2019–20 Final: Romelu Lukaku, Ever Banega, Lautaro Martinez and Other Players to Watch Out in SEV vs INT Summit Clash.

From breaking COVID-19 protocols in Spain to arriving with his Ferrari in flames to a Valencia training session, Ever Banega has always been accompanied by controversies throughout his career. This has seen the footballer remain a puzzle for several coaches with his off-field issues seeing him switch teams on a regular basis. But if there is one club where the Argentine has felt at home, it is Sevilla. Inter Milan Urge Fans to Follow COVID-19 Measures, Avoid Gatherings Ahead of Europa League Final.

After a controversy-ridden spell at Valencia and a short stint at his boyhood idols Newells Old Boys, Banega signed with Sevilla, where he finally delivered on that unfulfilled potential. In his first spell at the Andalusian side, the Argentine led the club to back-to-back Europa League titles before leaving for Inter Milan in 2016.

The 32-year-old rejoined Sevilla in 2017 and will look to depart on a high with yet another European crown in his final game for the Andalusians. The Argentine is the only surviving player from Sevilla’s astonishing Europa League three-peat and has been nothing but sensational since football’s return from suspension.

He was the man of the match against Roma as the La Liga side cruised past the Italians in the last 16 while provided an assist for the game’s only goal against Wolves in the quarters. Bangea again put on a sensational display against Manchester United in the final four which saw Sevilla overturning a one-goal deficit to book a place in the finals.

And now, as the Argentine midfielder enters into his final game for the Andalusians he takes on his former employers in Inter Milan where his time was far less than fruitful. Inconsistent performances saw him lose his place in the team, which finished a disastrous seventh in Serie A.

But both Inter Milan and Ever Banega have recovered from the setback and have come a long way since those dark days. However, their paths cross again tonight and probably for the final time as the 32-year-old soon departs for Saudi Arabia.

