Lyon forward Moussa Dembele remains a transfer option for Manchester United to bolster their attack in this summer transfer window. Dembele, 24, is reportedly open to leaving the French club following their exit from the UEFA Champions League. Lyon, who beat Juventus and Manchester City in the knockout round, were beaten 0-3 by Bayern Munich in the UCL 2019-20 semi-finals ending their hopes of playing in Europe this season. Lyon finished seventh in Ligue 1 this season and a Champions League win remained their only option of qualifying for Europe next season, which now is over. Manchester United Respond to Club Captain Harry Maguire's Arrest in Greece After Brawl With Police.

Dembele, who joined Lyon from Celtic in 2018, has been a target for United since last summer. Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was said to have been eager to sign the French striker to replace Romelu Lukaku, who joined Inter Milan last season. But United instead went for Paulo Dybala and missed out on signing a single striker last summer. The club are back in the market this time looking for a striker to provide competition to Anthony Martial upfront. Jadon Sancho Transfer News: Manchester United Eye Bournemouth Winger David Brooks As Alternative Signing for Borussia Dortmund Star.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form this season and scored 24 goals in 44 outings for Lyon, which includes a wonderful brace against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 quarter-final. Dembele came off the bench to net a match-winning brace to help Lyon oust Pep Guardiola’s City from Europe.

He is reportedly open to a move abroad but is not ‘desperate.’ According to a report from MEN, Dembele is willing to move amid a long-standing interest from United. But he is not ‘desperate’ to move away from the French club and could remain at the Groupama Stadium. United were interested in signing him last summer but did not make any official bid.

The Red Devils again reignited their interest in the player in January but once again opted against signing him and instead brought former Watford striker Odion Ighalo on a six-month loan from Chinese club Shanghai. Man United are once again looking for a striker this summer and could sign the former Celtic man, who will qualify as a homegrown talent due to his Fulham background.

