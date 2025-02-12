New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been named the official Ambassador for the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Known for his unmatched consistency and record-breaking performances, Dhawan's appointment is a fitting tribute to his illustrious career in the tournament.

As India's highest run-scorer in the ICC Champions Trophy and overall third, with an outstanding 701 runs across two editions, including three centuries, Dhawan has long been one of the most iconic players in the history of the competition.

Also Read | UP Warriorz Squad in WPL 2025: Team Profile, Schedule of UP-W in Women’s Premier League Season 3.

He also holds the distinction of being the only player to win two consecutive Golden Bats in the tournament. His remarkable achievements include being named the Player of the Tournament in the 2013 edition, as well as holding the record for the most centuries in Champions Trophy history, as per a press release from the batters' media team.

"Some of my most cherished cricketing memories come from playing in the Champions Trophy, and I'm thrilled to be a part of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as an ambassador, In the coming weeks, we will see the world's best teams pouring their heart and soul into every match, with everything they have worked for on the line. It is a tournament full of passion, pride, and determination, and that's what makes it such a thrilling and emotional journey for everyone involved," said Dhawan.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of MCFC vs FCG Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

Dhawan's involvement as an Ambassador will see him promote the spirit of the competition, and highlight the excitement and intensity of the Champions Trophy. With a legacy built on outstanding performances in the tournament, Dhawan's presence promises to further elevate the tournament's prestige.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is expected to be one of the most thrilling editions yet, and with Dhawan announced as the ambassador, cricket fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the competition.

India will begin its campaign in the Champions Trophy on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai, followed by blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 and against New Zealand on March 2.

India's squad for ICC Champions Trophy, 2025: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non Travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)