UP Warriorz suffered a big jolt just ahead of the Women's Premier League Season 3 when their captain and star Aussie wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy was ruled out of the tournament. But the situation looks settled now with seasoned Indian batter Deepti Sharma, who was the player of the series in WPL 2024, appointed the leader for the 2025 edition. The Lucknow-based franchise hasn't been a lucky one in the first two seasons, finishing third in the first edition with eight points, and dipping to the fifth spot with just six points last year. WPL 2025: Deepti Sharma Named Captain of UP Warriorz Ahead of Women's Premier League Season Three

In an attempt to make things right this time, besides keeping their core intact they did make a few bargained purchases. Signing Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, and Alana King are arguably smart moves. The side that has so far blown hot and cold in the WPL does have a challenging squad in WPL 2025. Besides Deepti Sharma, they have some other big names glittering the rooster too, mainly: Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone. It would be interesting to see where the Jon Lewis-coached side, who start their campaign with a game against Gujarat Giants at Vadodara place themselves in the table of WPL 2025. UP Warriorz Team in WPL 2025: Players Bought by DC-W at Women's Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad

UP Warriorz Schedule for WPL 2025

Date Time (IST) Opponent Venue February 16, 2025 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants BCA Stadium, Vadodara February 19, 2025 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals BCA Stadium, Vadodara February 22, 2025 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru February 24, 2025 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru February 26, 2025 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru March 3, 2025 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow March 6, 2025 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow March 8, 2025 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

UP Warriorz Squad for WPL 2025

Deepti Sharma (c), Arushi Goel, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Grace Harris, Kranti Goud, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Uma Chetry, Alana King, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor

