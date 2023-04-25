Karachi, Apr 24 (PTI) Rubbishing divorce rumours with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has blamed their "busy schedule" for the couple not to have seen together in the recent past.

Rumors and speculations about the power couple separating after being married in 2010 were rife after Malik and Sania were not been seen together for the past six months.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Fined Rs 24 Lakh, RCB Teammates Penalised As Well for Slow Over-Rate Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.

Appearing on a local television channel in a special Eid show, Malik insisted he and his wife were not in any divorce process neither were they separated.

“My wife and son are away on Eid. I wish I could celebrate Eid with my wife and son,” he said.

Also Read | PCB Management Committee Led by Najam Sethi Given Two-Month Extension by Pakistan Government.

The senior cricketer did accept that all marriages go through ups and downs but said this did not mean the relationship was over.

Malik explained why the two had not been seen together for a while now by noting they both had busy schedules as international sports people.

He explained that their busy schedules have made it difficult for them to spend time together, but insisted the reports of their separation and differences are baseless.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)