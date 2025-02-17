Farah Khan never fails to entertain with her unfiltered humour, and her latest YouTube vlog is proof of that. The filmmaker and choreographer often shares cooking videos and fun vlogs with her close friends on her YouTube channel. The latest episode featured former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, one of Farah's closest friends. In the vlog, the former tennis star appeared with her sister, Anam Mirza, and her son, Izhaan Mirza. Now, a particular clip from the episode has gone viral, showing Farah referencing singer Udit Narayan's recent kissing controversy while playfully requesting a kiss from Izhaan. Video of Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans During Live Concert While Singing ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ Goes Viral – WATCH.

Farah Khan Cracks Udit Narayan Joke in Front of Sania Mirza’s Son Izhaan

A clip from Farah Khan's latest vog titled, Sania Mirza vs Farah Khan: Kisne Banaya Best Chicken 65, share on her YouTube channel on Monday (February 17) where the director is seen making a quirky comment has gone viral. The clip shows Sania's son, Izhaan, attempting to snatch a ball from Farah. While negotiating with the six-year-old, she teases him to give her a kiss. When Sania suggests he could also give a hug, Farah responds, "Come on, do a Udit ji on me," referring to the recent controversy where singer Udit Narayan faced backlash for kissing female fans against their will.

Watch Farah Khan’s Viral Video Here:

Netizens React to Farah Khan’s Udit Narayan Joke

Farah Khan's hilarious comment leaves not just Sania Mirza and her sister Anam in splits, but also the netizens reacting to the clip. Under the video, a user commented, "She is the most naturally funny person I've ever seen while another wrote, "Her Latent episode (India's Got Latent) would've been so fun to watch." Did Ranveer Allahbadia Apologise to Contestant After the ‘Parents Sex’ Joke? Audience Member From the Controversial ‘India’s Got Latent’ Episode Reveals What Really Happened (Watch Video).

Netizens Share Hilarious Reactions to Farah Khan’s Joke

(Photo Credit: Reddit)

Recently, a few videos of Udit Narayan went viral, where the singer was seen kissing his female fans during a concert. In the videos, female fans could be seen approaching him for selfies, but he instead ends up kissing them. This invited a lot of backlash online.

