Lahore, April 24: The Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been given a two-month extension by the PCB Patron and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The notification of the extension was issued on Sunday by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC). Najam Sethi heads the 12-member Management Committee as Chairman and has former cricketers Shafqat Rana and Haroon Rashid among members. Asia Cup 2023 Venue: PCB Has Proposed to Host Matches Involving India at Neutral Venue, Says Chairman Najam Sethi.

The Management Committee was appointed for four months on December 22, 2022, to restore the 2014 PCB Constitution in its letter and spirit. This included, among other things, restoration and integration of departmental cricket in the domestic structure so that the careers and future of professional cricketers can be secured, elections at the district/zonal/regional level and composition of a democratic and elected Board of Governors. 'This Is As Crazy as a Clown in a Village Circus' Ramiz Raja Slams PCB After Mickey Arthur's Appointment As Pakistan Cricket Team Director.

In this regard, significant work has already taken place, it was noted on Sunday. While several departments have confirmed their return to the domestic structure, the election process at the district/zonal/regional level has recently picked up pace following last month's appointment of the independent Election Commissioner by the PCB Patron.

Once the elections process at the district/zonal/regional level is completed, a Board of Governors will be constituted. This will include four elected regional presidents, four departmental appointees and two PCB Patron nominees, who, in turn, will elect the Chairman of the PCB. It is anticipated the entire process for the revival of the 2014 PCB Constitution will be completed within the next 60 days.