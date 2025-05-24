Antwerp (Belgium), May 24 (PTI) Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat have failed to make the cut at Soudal Open 2025 here.

It was a rough two days for the Indians as Ahlawat improved on his first 74 with a 69, but still fell short of the cut which was set at one-under. Sharma carded 74-72 and totalled 4-over, way off the cut mark of one-under.

Also Read | Eoin Morgan Backs Shubman Gill's Appointment As India's New Test Captain, Says 'He Is a Natural Leader; Doesn't Mind Questioning Methodology' (Watch Video).

Ahlawat had five birdies against three bogeys and Sharma had three birdies against four bogeys.

At the end of the second round Ewen Ferguson of Scotland led the field by three shots with a total score of 11 under par.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Ferguson has now played bogey free rounds on both the first and second day with scores of four under and seven under par respectively.

The first day leader Joost Luiten dropped down to tied third after playing one under par on the second day and now has a total score of seven under par.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)