Inter Miami CF would like to get back to winning ways, after suffering a shocking 0-3 defeat against Orlando City SC, as they are set to be hosted by Philadelphia Union next in Major League Soccer 2025. Inter Maimi's loss in the last outing was a big shocker, as the Herons played with legends like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Jordi Alba, and couldn't strike a goal. The Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match is scheduled to be played at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. Lionel Messi Sends Congratulations To Barcelona For Their La Liga 2024-25 Title Win (See Post).

Ahead of the Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match, the Herons look to be in a bit of trouble. They lost their last game by a big-three goal margin while dealing with a 3-3 draw in the match before. Inter Miami CF are currently placed sixth in the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference points table. The side under the leadership of Lionel Messi needs to get back to winning ways in the early days, otherwise, troubles might appear. The Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, May 25.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match?

Argentine legend Lionel Messi is fully match-fit and has traveled with the rest of the squad to play the Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. So, it can be expected that the Argentine legend Lionel Messi will play in the Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match. Lionel Messi Engages in Argument With Referee After Inter Miami's 3-3 Draw Against San Jose Earthquakes in MLS 2025 (Watch Video).

Head coach Javier Mascherano is unlikely to take the risk of benching the side's biggest star Leo Messi, especially after not seeing victories in the last two fixtures. So, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is expected to start, as a CAM or second striker, with Luis Suarez being the solo striker.

