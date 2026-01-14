Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 14 (ANI): Indian skipper Shubman Gill continued his fine run against New Zealand with a fluent half-century during the second ODI at Rajkot on Wednesday.

During the second ODI at Rajkot, Shubman followed his 71-ball 56 with a 53-ball 56, laced with nine fours and a six. His strike rate was 105.66.

Also Read | WPL 2026 Live Streaming Online, Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: Watch TV Telecast of DC-W vs UPW-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match.

In 14 matches in the 50-over format against NZ, Gill has smacked 735 runs at an average of 66.81, with a strike rate of over 102, including two centuries and four fifties and a best score of 208.

The lanky hitter from Punjab is just 70 runs away from completing 3,000 ODI runs, currently at 2,930 runs in 60 matches and innings at an average of 56.34, with eight centuries and 17 fifties and a best score of 208.

Also Read | Female User Shares Screenshot of Alleged Chat With Abhishek Sharma Amid ‘IPL Player Expose’ Instagram Reel Trend.

With the series hanging 1-0 in India's favour, NZ won the toss and opted to bowl first.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)