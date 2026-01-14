The 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) continues its high-octane run as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face the UP Warriorz at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Following a dominant nine-wicket victory over the Warriorz earlier this week, Smriti Mandhana’s side looks to maintain their unbeaten streak at the top of the table. Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes First Indian To Complete 1000 Runs in Women's Premier League History, Achieves Feat During MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2026 Match.

For the Meg Lanning-led UP Warriorz, tonight’s fixture is a critical opportunity to redeem themselves after a top-order collapse saw them fall short in their previous meeting.

DC-W vs UP-W WPL 2026 Match Details

Match Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Date January 14, 2026 Time 7:30 PM Venue Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Live Streaming Jio Hotstar Telecast Star Sports Network

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026: How to Watch in India

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Women's Premier League 2026 via these platforms:

Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar will provide live streaming of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans can find an online viewing option to watch the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 live streaming online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Telecast: Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2026 match on Star Sports TV channels. WPL 2026: Anushka Sharma, Gujarat Giants All-rounder, Ruled Out Due to Minor Injury

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Team Form and Key Players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have emerged as the team to beat this season. Their success has been built on the explosive form of Grace Harris, who recently dismantled the UP bowling attack with a 40-ball 85. Captain Smriti Mandhana has also found her rhythm, providing stable support at the top of the order.

In contrast, the UP Warriorz have relied heavily on their middle-order resilience. While the top order has struggled to fire, Deepti Sharma and Deandra Dottin showed their class with a 93-run unbeaten stand in their last outing. Coach Abhishek Nayar will be looking for a more balanced performance from his side to challenge the reigning champions.

