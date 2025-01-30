Mohali (Punjab) [India], January 30 (ANI): India batter Shubman Gill continued to work on his form and refine his technique at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Mohali ahead of the three ODIs against England.

Gill's decline in the red-ball format has been startling for many. Since the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the young star has yet to get his hands on a fifty-plus score outside Asia.

The last BGT series in Australia was another disenchanting show from Gill, who scuttled for runs but ended up getting nowhere. He ended India's heartbreaking trophy defence with just 93 runs from three Tests, at a mere average of 18.60.

Considering his depreciating form and the new BCCI guidelines, which made it "mandatory" for players to participate in domestic cricket, Gill returned to Punjab to reignite his form.

Ahead of the three ODIs against England, the Punjab Cricket Association took to X to share a couple of visuals of Gill sweating it out on the ground to gear up for the forthcoming matches.

In the previous round of the Ranji Trophy, Gill was a part of Punjab's playing XI against Karnataka. Considering the performances of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer, Gill fared well on the field.

In the domestic setup, Gill, who captained Punjab, decided to feature as an opener rather than occupying the number three spot, just like he does for the Indian team.

Even with a change in the batting order, it was another disappointment in the first innings for Gill. He could only add four runs to his name before losing his wicket to Abhilash Shetty.

Gill's sub-par performance summed up Punjab's abysmal display as they folded on 55. Karnataka made the most of the conditions to thump 475 on the board. Punjab's slow-burning chase was fueled by Gill. He was the last flicker of hope for Punjab.

Gill dug deep and ensured he had something to take away from the losing case. He struck 102 from 171 balls, including 14 fours and three sixes, to hold the second innings together with his individual brilliance.

Even with a century to his name, Gill couldn't salvage anything for his side as Punjab slipped to a massive defeat by an innings and 207 runs to Karnataka.

Gill will return to the international stage against England, serving as deputy of captain Rohit Sharma. The three-match affair will begin on February 6 in Nagpur. He will then serve as the vice-captain during India's campaign in the Champions Trophy. (ANI)

