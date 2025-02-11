New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Host Shyam Lal College (Morning) won the inaugural match in the men's section of the 11th Padmashree Shyam Lal Memorial Invitation Hockey Tournament, defeating Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences 4-2.

The tournament was inaugurated by Chief Guests Professor Balaram Pani, Dean of Collections, Delhi University, and former Olympian Ashok Dhyanchand. Professor Rabi Narayan Kar, Principal of Shyam Lal College, welcomed the guests and players, assuring them that the college would continue to promote sports, as stated in a release from the Shyam Lal Memorial Hockey Tournament.

For Shyam Lal College, Praveen was awarded Player of the Match for scoring two goals, while Lalit and Mohit each scored one goal. Pulkit scored two goals for the defeated team.

Former Olympian Ashok Dhyanchand, reflecting on his 50-year-long relationship with Shyam Lal College, expressed his joy in seeing the promotion of various sports, including hockey, at the institution. "I have a 50-year-long relationship with Shyam Lal College. I am very happy that many sports, including hockey, are being promoted here. I can't stop myself from entering the ground with a hockey stick in my hand," Dhyanchand was quoted as saying in the release.

Dronacharya Award-winning coach NS Saini was also honored during the event.

The tournament will run until February 17, 2025, featuring top teams from Delhi University in both the men's and women's categories.

VS Jaggi, convenor of Shyam Lal College Sports Committee, thanked everyone for their support. Last year, Shyam Lal College won the men's category, while the team from Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences triumphed in the women's category.

The tournament features 10 teams in the men's category and six teams in the women's category, playing on a league and knockout basis. The final will be played between the top two teams. A Player of the Match award is also being presented in each match. (ANI)

