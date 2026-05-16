Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Confirmed; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications Details

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Redmi Turbo 5 will make its debut in the Indian market in May 2026. This marks a significant shift in strategy for the brand, as it will be the first time a Turbo-series device launches directly under the Redmi nameplate in India, rather than being rebranded under the Poco lineup. A dedicated teaser microsite has already gone live on Amazon India, indicating that the performance-centric handset will be available on the platform immediately following its official release.

The upcoming smartphone is positioned to target mobile gamers, students, and power users who require high-end processing speeds and long battery life without entering full flagship pricing. By introducing the Turbo branding directly to Indian consumers, Redmi aims to carve out a clearer space in the competitive upper mid-range segment. Initial teasers have revealed a flat-edge design, a minimalistic rear panel, and a sleek black colourway that aligns with the variant previously launched in China. iQOO 16 Camera Details Leaked: Flagship Smartphone Tipped To Feature 50MP Large Sensor, Periscope Telephoto Lens.

Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications and Performance Features

The Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, which is built on an advanced 4nm process and delivers a maximum boost frequency of up to 3.4 GHz. This processor is paired with a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU, offering a 25 per cent graphics boost alongside substantial AI processing improvements. On the display front, the device is tipped to sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K flat OLED panel featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness for enhanced sunlight legibility.

Leaked hardware details and industry datamines suggest that the phone will feature a highly durable build, including a metal frame and a top-of-the-line IP69 rating for advanced dust and water protection. To appeal to gaming enthusiasts, the rear camera module is rumoured to incorporate unique RGB lighting rings. For photography, the handset is equipped with a dual rear camera system consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide lens, alongside a 20MP front-facing selfie camera.

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India

While Xiaomi has not yet officially announced the final retail cost, industry analysts expect the Redmi Turbo 5 to target an aggressive pricing strategy in India. Based on its Chinese launch price of CNY 1,999, the base model featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is anticipated to start in the INR 30,000 to INR 35,000 price bracket. Moto G37, Moto G37 Power India Launch Set for May 19; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications Details.

Higher-tier configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage could reach up to INR 40,000. At this price point, the Redmi Turbo 5 will compete directly against established performance handsets such as the OnePlus Nord series and iQOO Neo devices, relying heavily on its large battery capacity and rugged build quality to attract buyers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 08:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).