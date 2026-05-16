Madhya Pradesh ‘Watermelon Death’ Case: Man Dies After Falling Ill After Eating Fruit in Sheopur, Son Critical

A man died and his son remains in critical condition in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district after both reportedly fell ill following watermelon consumption. The deceased, identified as 43-year-old Indra Kumar Parihar, died while being shifted for advanced treatment, while his 21-year-old son Vinod continues to receive medical care.

The incident has triggered concern among local residents and prompted an investigation by health officials and the district administration. Authorities, however, said the exact cause of the illness and death has not yet been confirmed. Chhattisgarh ‘Watermelon Death’ Case: Boy Dies, Three Children Fall Ill After Eating Fruit in Janjgir-Champa District.

Father and Son Fell Ill After Eating Watermelon in MP

Indra Kumar Parihar, a resident of Shajapur district, worked as a driver in Sheopur and lived with his family in a rented house. According to information provided by the family, Indra Kumar and his 21-year-old son Vinod were unwell on Thursday night. On Friday morning, both consumed watermelon at home. Soon after, their health deteriorated sharply.

Family members rushed the father and son to the Sheopur district hospital after their condition turned serious. Doctors later referred Indra Kumar to Kota due to his critical condition, but he died on the way. Vinod remains in a critical state. Mumbai ‘Watermelon Death’ Case Mystery Solved: Toxic Rat Poison Behind Tragedy, Not Fruit, Say Officials.

Indra Kumar Parihar is survived by his wife Sangeeta, sons Vinod, Raja and Deva, and another family member, Radhika, who lived with them. District Hospital Civil Surgeon RB Goyal said doctors admitted two people to the hospital in serious condition on Friday morning. He added that authorities have not yet confirmed that watermelon consumption caused the death and said the patients may have suffered from a stomach infection.

Doctors are conducting medical examinations, and officials will determine the exact cause only after the reports arrive. The incident prompted people to raise questions about the possible presence of poisonous substances or chemicals in the fruit. However, officials said the exact cause of death will become clear only after the postmortem report arrives.

Following the incident, the health department and local administration launched an investigation into the matter. Authorities are expected to examine the food consumed by the family as well as other possible medical causes behind the sudden illness.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 08:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).