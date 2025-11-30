Dubai [UAE], November 30 (ANI): The ILT20 Season 4 will see the return of one of cricket's most respected figures, with Australian umpire Simon Taufel set to head the match officials panel for a fourth year running. Taufel will join Sri Lanka's Roshan Mahanama as the pair share match referee duties throughout the season.

Taufel will also serve as the on-field umpire in the first match of the season, between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers - a rematch of last year's final. The five-time ICC Umpire of the Year (2004-2008) will be joined by Bangladesh's Gazi Sohel on the field while West Indies' Leslie Reifer and Afghanistan's Ahmad Pakteen will serve as third and fourth umpires, respectively.

Also Read | West Ham vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The highly experienced group of match officials will also include Australia's elite-panel umpire, Rod Tucker, and Paul Wilson, New Zealand's Wayne Knights, Martin Saggers (three Tests for England) and Aasif Iqbal, Akbar Ali Khan and Shiju Mannil, representing the UAE.

Notably, the season will also mark the first DP World ILT20 appearance for Gazi Sohel and Wayne Knights.

Also Read | BAN vs IRE 3rd T20I 2025: Shamim Hossain Included in Bangladesh’s Squad for Third T20I Against Ireland.

As preparations build toward the opening fixture, Taufel highlighted his anticipation for the upcoming season: "I love the passion for cricket in this region. The DP World ILT20 Season 4 continues to offer that wonderful international flavour with a mix of experience and developing talent. This league is pioneering new efficiencies in officiating through technology and specialist TV umpiring roles. As we head into Season 4, the focus is on accuracy, consistency and delivering a refined, polished officiating product."

He further added, "We've got umpires from Australia, New Zealand, the West Indies, England and beyond. We also have an elite-panel umpire in Rod Tucker this season, and an international match referee in Roshan Mahanama, formerly with the ICC. That blend of youth and experience creates what I like to call our 'seventh team', and how we perform together is just as important as how the players combine out in the middle. We're here to learn, grow, and deliver our best.

Speaking on the growing presence of UAE representatives amongst match officials in the international circuit, Taufel added: "We're seeing more UAE officials stepping forward and gaining wider opportunities, whether in the Asia Cup, ICC events, youth tournaments or other global fixtures. That progress is encouraging."

The six-team, 34-match DP World ILT20 Season 4 begins on Tuesday, 2 December, the UAE National Day (Eid-Al-Etihad), at the iconic Dubai International Stadium with a spectacular opening ceremony headlined by singer Ali Zafar.

ILT20 season 4 - Match officials appointments

Tuesday, December 2- Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers, Dubai - 6:45 pm

On-field umpires: Gazi Sohel and Simon Taufel

TV umpire: Leslie Reifer, fourth umpire: Ahmad Pakteen

Match referee: Roshan Mahanama

Wednesday, December 3- Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Sharjah - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Martin Saggers and Ahmad Pakteen

TV umpire: Paul Wilson, fourth umpire: Aasif Iqbal

Match referee: Simon Taufel

Thursday, December 4- Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates, Dubai - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Aasif Iqbal and Wayne Knights

TV umpire: Leslie Reifer, fourth umpire: Martin Saggers

Match referee: Roshan Mahanama

Friday, December 5- Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Sharjah - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Shiju Mannil and Gazi Sohel

TV umpire: Paul Wilson, fourth umpire: Ahmad Pakteen

Match referee: Roshan Mahanama

Saturday, December 6- Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Dubai - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Akbar Ali Khan and Martin Saggers

TV umpire: Leslie Reifer, fourth umpire: Wayne Knights

Match referee: Simon Taufel

Sunday, December 7- Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates, Sharjah - 2:00 pm

On-field umpires: Ahmad Pakteen and Gazi Sohel

TV umpire: Paul Wilson, fourth umpire: Akbar Ali Khan

Match referee: Roshan Mahanama

Sunday, December 7- Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Aasif Iqbal and Wayne Knights

TV umpire: Leslie Reifer, fourth umpire: Martin Saggers

Match referee: Simon Taufel

Monday, December 8- Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants, Dubai - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Rod Tucker and Gazi Sohel

TV umpire: Paul Wilson, fourth umpire: Aasif Iqbal

Match referee: Simon Taufel

Tuesday, December 9- MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Martin Saggers and Akbar Ali Khan

TV umpire: Leslie Reifer, fourth umpire: Wayne Knights

Match referee: Roshan Mahanama

Wednesday, December 10- Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz, Dubai - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Rod Tucker and Shiju Mannil

TV umpire: Paul Wilson, fourth umpire: Gazi Sohel

Match referee: Simon Taufel

Thursday, December 11- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Aasif Iqbal and Wayne Knights

TV umpire: Leslie Reifer, fourth umpire: Martin Saggers

Match referee: Roshan Mahanama

Friday, December 12- Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers, Dubai - 6:30pm

On-field umpires: Gazi Sohel and Shiju Mannil

TV umpire: Paul Wilson, fourth umpire: Rod Tucker

Match referee: Simon Taufel

Saturday, December 13- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Akbar Ali Khan and Martin Saggers

TV umpire: Leslie Reifer, fourth umpire: Wayne Knights

Match referee: Roshan Mahanama

Sunday, December 14- MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz, Abu Dhabi - 2:00 pm

On-field umpires: Martin Saggers and Wayne Knights

TV umpire: Leslie Reifer, fourth umpire: Aasif Iqbal

Match referee: Roshan Mahanama

Sunday, December 14- Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals, Dubai - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Rod Tucker and Shiju Mannil

TV umpire: Paul Wilson, fourth umpire: Gazi Sohel

Match referee: Simon Taufel

Monday, December 15- Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants, Sharjah - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Rod Tucker and Gazi Sohel

TV umpire: Paul Wilson, fourth umpire: Shiju Mannil

Match referee: Simon Taufel

Tuesday, December 16- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Wayne Knights and Martin Saggers

TV umpire: Leslie Reifer, fourth umpire: Akbar Ali Khan

Match referee: Roshan Mahanama

Wednesday, December 17- Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, Dubai - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Gazi Sohel and Rod Tucker

TV umpire: Paul Wilson, fourth umpire: Shiju Mannil

Match referee: Simon Taufel

Thursday, December 18- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Aasif Iqbal and Wayne Knights

TV umpire: Leslie Reifer, fourth umpire: Akbar Ali Khan

Match referee: Roshan Mahanama

Friday, December 19- Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Rod Tucker and Wayne Knights

TV umpire: Paul Wilson, fourth umpire: Gazi Sohel

Match referee: Simon Taufel

Saturday, December 20- MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi - 2:00 pm

On-field umpires: Martin Saggers and Akbar Ali Khan

TV umpire: Leslie Reifer, fourth umpire: Aasif Iqbal

Match referee: Roshan Mahanama

Saturday, December 20 - Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz, Dubai - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Shiju Mannil and Rod Tucker

TV umpire: Paul Wilson, fourth umpire: Gazi Sohel

Match referee: Simon Taufel Sunday, December 21- Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah - 2:00 pm

On-field umpires: Gazi Sohel and Shiju Mannil

TV umpire: Paul Wilson, fourth umpire: Rod Tucker

Match referee: Simon Taufel

Sunday, December 21 - Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, Dubai - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Wayne Knights and Martin Saggers

TV umpire: Leslie Reifer, fourth umpire: Aasif Iqbal

Match referee: Roshan Mahanama

Monday, December 22- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Akbar Ali Khan and Martin Saggers

TV umpire: Leslie Reifer, fourth umpire: Wayne Knights

Match referee: Simon Taufel

Tuesday, December 23- MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Rod Tucker and Shiju Mannil

TV umpire: Paul Wilson, fourth umpire: Gazi Sohel

Match referee: Roshan Mahanama

Wednesday, December 24- Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz, Dubai - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Aasif Iqbal and Wayne Knights

TV umpire: Leslie Reifer, fourth umpire: Martin Saggers

Match referee: Simon Taufel

Thursday, December 26 - Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers, Sharjah - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Gazi Sohel and Rod Tucker

TV umpire: Paul Wilson, fourth umpire: Akbar Ali Khan

Match referee: Roshan Mahanama

Saturday, December 27- MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 pm

On-field umpires: Wayne Knights and Martin Saggers

TV umpire: Leslie Reifer, fourth umpire: Akbar Ali Khan

Match referee: Simon Taufel

Sunday, December 28- Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai - 6:30pm

On-field umpires: Rod Tucker and Martin Saggers

TV umpire: Paul Wilson, fourth umpire: Shiju Mannil

Match referee: Roshan Mahanama

Tuesday, December 30- Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2) - 6:30 pm, Abu Dhabi*

Thursday, 1 January - Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4) - 6:30 pm, Dubai*

Friday, 2 January - Qualifier 2 (Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator) - 6:30 pm, Sharjah*

Sunday, 4 January - Final (Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2) - 6:30 pm, Dubai. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)