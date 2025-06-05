Jakarta, Jun 5 (PTI) Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu faltered in the deciding game to lose to world number 8 Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the women's singles second round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Sindhu squandered a 15-11 lead in the decider to lose the match 22-20, 10-21, 18-21 in a 78-minute gruelling battle.

"I think I should have converted it to win. I was leading 16-13 in the third set, but I think from there also it was a bit faster so I had to control a lot more. From there, she took the lead and I think I made it equal at 18 all. It was anybody's game at that point of time," Sindhu said.

"But overall, I'm happy with my performance. It would have been really good if I would have converted it into a win today. But yeah, a lot to learn from this match and this tournament as well and prepare for the next one."

Sindhu looked in control after overturning a 10-16 deficit to take the opening game. With 15-11 up in the decider, the momentum was firmly on her side but a series of errors proved costly.

Chochuwong capitalised on it, turning the match around by winning five straight points, four of which coming from Sindhu's miscued smashes and drops under fast conditions. PTI

