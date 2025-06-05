The Indian Premier League 2025 is now over, but that doesn't bring an end to the franchise-based T20 cricket in India. The famous Tamil Nadu Premier League is back with its ninth edition, and the TNPL 2025 is scheduled to kick-start on Friday, June 6. Eight top-graded teams will go head-to-head in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025, across four venues, in a total of 32 matches to determine the winner. On Which TV Channel TNPL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Tamil Nadu Premier League Season 9 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Fans must be all excited to watch the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025, where some of the biggest cricketing stars, who are game changers in the cash-rich IPL and also international cricket will be face to face. Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sai Kishore, and T Natarajan, are some of the many big names set to rock the TNPL 2025. Fans willing to watch live streaming and live telecast of the TNPL 2025 can tune in to the Star Sports Network and Fancode app & website. The eight teams participating in TNPL 2025 are: Salem Spartans, Madurai Panthers, Grand Cholas, Nellai Royal Kings, Kovai Kings, Dindigul Dragons, Chepauk Super Gillies, and Tiruppur Tamizhans. On Which TV Channel MPL T20 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Maharashtra Premier League Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 Full Schedule:

Match No. Date Teams Time (IST) 1 June 5, 2025 Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings 7:15 PM 2 June 6, 2025 IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Chepauk Super Gillies 7:15 PM 3 June 7, 2025 Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas 7:15 PM 4 June 8, 2025 Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Salem Spartans 3:15 PM 5 June 8, 2025 IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons 7:15 PM 6 June 9, 2025 Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings 7:15 PM 7 June 10, 2025 Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas 7:15 PM 8 June 11, 2025 Lyca Kovai Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers 7:15 PM 9 June 13, 2025 IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans 7:15 PM 10 June 14, 2025 Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings 3:15 PM 11 June 14, 2025 Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers 7:15 PM 12 June 15, 2025 Trichy Grand Cholas vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 3:15 PM 13 June 15, 2025 Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans 7:15 PM 14 June 16, 2025 Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies 7:15 PM 15 June 17, 2025 Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings 7:15 PM 16 June 18, 2025 Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings 7:15 PM 17 June 19, 2025 Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies 7:15 PM 18 June 21, 2025 Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings 7:15 PM 19 June 22, 2025 Salem Spartans vs Dindigul Dragons 3:15 PM 20 June 22, 2025 Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 7:15 PM 21 June 23, 2025 Chepauk Super Gillies vs Trichy Grand Cholas 7:15 PM 22 June 24, 2025 Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 7:15 PM 23 June 25, 2025 Trichy Grand Cholas vs Siechem Madurai Panthers 7:15 PM 24 June 26, 2025 Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons 7:15 PM 25 June 28, 2025 Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers 3:15 PM 26 June 28, 2025 Lyca Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans 7:15 PM 27 June 29, 2025 IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Nellai Royal Kings 3:15 PM 28 June 29, 2025 Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas 7:15 PM 29 July 1, 2025 Qualifier 1 7:15 PM 30 July 2, 2025 Eliminator 7:15 PM 31 July 4, 2025 Qualifier 2 7:15 PM 32 July 6, 2025 Final 7:15 PM

The Tamil Nadu Premier League has been one of the beset podiums in India where young talented cricketers have emerged, got picked and shined in the IPL, and also for Team India. TNPL 2025 would also be a good ground for the scouts to search for the best talent, and is set to be played across four venues in Tamil Nadu: SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore, SCF Cricket Ground in Salem, Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli, and NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

