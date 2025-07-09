Lonato [Italy], July 9 (ANI): India's skeet shooting team has missed out on making the top-six finals cut at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun, in Lonato, Italy.

Senior pro and Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan (24, 25, 24, 25, 23) among three Indians across the men's and women's skeet competition, who were best placed after two days (100 targets) of qualifying, to make it through, shot a 23 in his fifth and final round, to finish 30th in the huge 176-strong men's skeet field. He tallied a total of 121.

Other contenders like Bhavtegh Gill (23, 25, 25, 25, 21) shot 21 on Tuesday morning, to total 119, while Ganemat Sekhon (23, 25, 24, 24, 20) in the women's skeet, shot 20, to end with 116. They finished 75th and 30th, respectively.

Also in the women's skeet, Olympians Maheshwari Chauhan (24, 22, 22, 25, 23) and Raiza Dhillon (22, 23, 24, 24, 22) finished with rounds of 23 and 22 each, to tally 116 and 115 respectively, for 27th and 33rd spot finishes.

Another Olympian, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka (24, 24, 24, 23, 24), made up lost ground in men's skeet, firing a 24 in his final effort to finish with 119 and a 67th spot finish.

The Trap events begin next on Friday (July 11, 2025), being the first day of qualifying. (ANI)

