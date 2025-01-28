Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): In a landmark moment for India's esports ecosystem, Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF) announced its collaboration with the Global Esports Federation (GEF) to bring the Global Esports Tour (GET) 2025 to Mumbai. This historic event marks the first-ever Global Esports Tournament in India, further cementing the nation's role as an emerging force in global esports.

The first ever Global Esports Tournament in Mumbai will bring together top-tier professional esports athletes and teams to compete on a world-class stage. This initiative is a direct outcome of the Strategic Framework Agreement signed between SOGF and Global Esports Federation (GEF) in October 2024, signifying a long-term commitment to developing esports across South Asia, including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The Global Esports Tour Mumbai will not only showcase high-stakes competition but also serve as a launchpad for India's esports talent onto the international stage. By hosting a prestigious event of this scale, SOGF aims to bolster India's esports industry, drive investments, and create unparalleled opportunities for athletes, developers, and organizations within the ecosystem.

Sibtain Baqri, Chief Executive Officer of SOGF, expressed his excitement about this milestone,"Bringing the Global Esports Tour to India is more than just a tournament--it's a movement. This event underscores India's potential as a global esports powerhouse, providing athletes with an international platform to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level. SOGF is committed to nurturing this ecosystem, and GET Mumbai is just the beginning of our larger vision to shape the future of esports in India and South Asia," as quoted from a release by SOGF.

Echoing this sentiment, Rustam Aghasiyev, Chief of Staff & Operations at Global Esports Federation, stated, "We are thrilled to expand our global footprint with the Global Esports Tour in Mumbai, which will introduce a new wave of opportunities for Indian and South Asian esports communities. Our partnership with SOGF is a significant step toward fostering an inclusive, competitive, and world-class esports environment in the region."

Global Esports Tour, the GEF's professional team series, showcases elite-level esports athletes and teams competing in high-stakes tournaments across iconic global cities. The arrival of GET in India underscores GEF's commitment to fostering inclusivity and delivering impactful experiences for athletes, audiences, and stakeholders alike. (ANI)

