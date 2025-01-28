Mumbai, January 28: The Miami Heat have suspended Jimmy Butler without pay for “an indefinite period after the forward walked out of the team’s practice on Monday ahead of its game against the Orlando Magic. Butler has been suspended for the third time this month by the Heat, this one starting just as the second one was ending. NBA Superstar Stephen Curry Drives Stranded Rookie Quinten Post Home After He Fails to Book Uber Late Night, Golden State Warriors Star Narrates Story (Watch Video).

"The Miami HEAT are suspending Jimmy Butler without pay effective immediately for an indefinite period to last no fewer than five games. The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier," it said in a statement.

Soon after the news emerged, Butler posted on Instagram with a clip from American TV show Martin, where the character jokes about being jobless. On January 23, Butler was suspended for two games for continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and "conduct detrimental to the team", including missing team flight to Milwaukee.

He was expected to come back from his second suspension on Monday — only to be suspended for a third time. On January 3, Heat had suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season. Noah Kahan, Zedd and The Chainsmokers Headline NBA All-Star 2025 Weekend, Flo Rida and NAV Also to Perform.

Butler had missed 14 of Miami’s last 19 games entering Monday, including nine of the last 12 because of the suspensions. Butler is in his sixth season with the franchise. He has played and started in 25 games this season, averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Heat, who have a 22-22 record and are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.

