Kolkata, Jun 19 (PTI) Sobisco Smashers Malda produced a brilliant all-round show to outclass Rashmi Medinipur Wizards by five wickets in the women's competition of the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 here on Thursday.

Put in to bat, Rashmi Medinipur Wizards were bundled out for 97 in 19.5 overs. Shivanshi Tiwari top-scored with 29 runs.

Also Read | IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 1st Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs England Match in Leeds.

Mamata Kisku (3/11), Jhumia Khatun (2/19) were the pick of the Malda bowlers.

In reply, Sobisco Smashers Malda chased down the target, scoring 98/5 in 17.3 overs.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy Match in Leeds.

Shrabani Paul top-scored with 24 runs. Preyosree Pandey bagged 2 for 18.

In another match, Servotech Siliguri Strikers registered a comfortable 61-run victory over Murshidabad Kings.

Siliguri are currently in sixth spot in the points table with one win from five games while Murshidabad are in third spot with two wins from five games.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)