A new-look India national cricket team will lock horns against the host England national cricket team in the first Test of the five-match series, starting on June 20. The Tendulkar-Anderson series will be the beginning of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle for both countries. In the last WTC cycle, England finished fifth with 11 wins from 22 Tests. The Asian Giants, on the other hand, finished third and missed out on the final. The Ben Stokes-led England have already named their playing XI for the curtain raiser in Leeds. Sachin Tendulkar, James Anderson Unveil Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series (See Pics).

For India, the absence of great players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who announced retirement from Test cricket, marks a transitional phase for the Asian Giants in the longest format. The BCCI has named young sensation Shubman Gill as the new Test captain, with Rishabh Pant as his deputy, who will lead a relatively young team. After heroics in domestic cricket, middle-order batter Karun Nair has been named in the squad and is expected to make a return in the opening Test against England.

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head Record in Test Matches

India and England have played 136 Test matches against each other, where the Indian national cricket team has come out victorious 35 times, and the England national cricket team have won 51 times, while 50 have been draws.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Key Players

Yashasvi Jaiswal Ben Stokes Jasprit Bumrah Joe Root Rishabh Pant

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Key Battles

The most awaited battle to watch out for during the India vs England 1st Test will be between Jasprit Bumrah and Joe Root. The Indian speedster has dismissed the England great nine times in the longest format. Meanwhile, in 559 deliveries, Joe Root has scored 286 runs at an average of 31.8. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma gone, KL Rahul will have added responsibility and will be tested early by England's ever-reliable pacer Chris Woakes. The right-arm pacer can swing the ball both ways and can trouble the veteran Indian batter.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The opening Test between India and England will be hosted at Headingley, Leeds. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, June 20. IND vs ENG 2025: Team India Vice-Captain Rishabh Pant Confirms Player Who Will Take Number Four Spot After Virat Kohli's Retirement.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcasting rights for the IND vs ENG Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy are held by the Sony Sports Network. The opening fixture between both countries will be live telecast on the following channels: Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil and Telugu). For a live streaming viewing option of the India vs England 1st Test 2025 match, fans can switch over to the JioHotstar mobile app and website, which will require a subscription.

IND vs ENG Likely XI and Confirmed for 1st Test 2025

India National Cricket Team Likely XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna/Arshdeep Singh

England National Cricket Team Confirmed XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

