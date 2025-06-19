IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st Test 2025: The India national cricket team are set to face the England national cricket team in the opening Test of the five-match series, starting June 20. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 is set to be played at Headingley, Leeds. The curtain raiser of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy 2025 will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India's tour of England will also mark the beginning of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 for both nations. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy Match in Leeds.

The Three Lions have already announced stream their playing XI. Ben Stokes will continue to lead the England cricket team. For hosts, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook and Chris Woakes will be key players in the opening Test. Meanwhile, India relies on Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to lead the pace attack. Shubman Gill is the new Test skipper of Team India.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (IND)

Batters: Joe Root (ENG), Ben Duckett (ENG), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), KL Rahul (IND)

All-Rounders: Ben Stokes (ENG), Ravindra Jadeja (IND)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Chris Woakes (ENG), Mohammed Siraj (IND), Brydon Carse (ENG). Sachin Tendulkar, James Anderson Unveil Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series (See Pics).

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Joe Root (vc)

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Rishabh Pant (IND), Joe Root (ENG), Ben Duckett (ENG), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), KL Rahul (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Chris Woakes (ENG), Mohammed Siraj (IND), Brydon Carse (ENG)

