Tokyo, Jul 15 (AP) Japan's softball team are the reigning Olympic gold medallists, so to speak, although that medal was won thirteen years ago at the Beijing Games.

Since then softball was replaced from the Olympic programme and is now due to make its come back at the Tokyo Games scheduled to start in just over a week.

One of the superstars from Japan's softball win in Beijing, Yukiko Ueno, is still around and will lead the team's charge towards defending the gold medal.

While softball will return at the Tokyo Games, the sport will once again get the boot for the Paris Games in 2024 while making its return yet again at the Los Angeles Games scheduled in 2028.

The United States softball team won a hat-trick of gold medals at the 1996, 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games and will be looking to avenge their defeat to Japan in Beijing.

The competition will start on 21 July before the Opening Ceremony and the medal games will be held on July 27. (AP)

