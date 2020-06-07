Sports News | Sometimes Excitement is Missing: Emre Can on Playing Behind Closed Doors

Dortmund [Germany], June 7 (ANI): With Bundesliga being played behind closed doors due to the threat posed by COVID-19, Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can stated that "sometimes the excitement is missing" while playing in empty stadiums.

Can's comments came after he cruised his side to a 1-0 victory over Hertha BSC here on Saturday.

Also Read | Wasim Akram Puts Sachin Tendulkar at 5th Position in List of Top Batsmen, Explains Why.

"We managed not to concede a goal. Then upfront I had a chance to score a goal. I'm glad it worked out. You have to be honest because sometimes it's not so easy without the fans - sometimes the excitement is missing," the club's official website quoted Can as saying.

Can said his side defended well and did not give their opponents a chance to score a goal.

Also Read | ICC Should Allow More Substitutes to Replace Injured Players That Require Hospital Visits: Michael Atherton.

"Nevertheless, we still had enough chances to score one goal or another. We defended well - as far as I can remember, Hertha did not have a good chance to score. Sometimes that's the way it is: you have to score one goal upfront and then win the game like that," he added.

With this victory, Borussia Dortmund now has 63 points, seven points behind the top-placed club Bayern Munich. The club will now take on Fortuna Dusseldorf on June 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)