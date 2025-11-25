Munich, November 25: A social media post is going viral, claiming that a man was suing his neighbour for breach of contract after the latter failed to impregnate his wife in 72 different attempts to do so. According to the post, the man had hired his neighbour to impregnate his former beauty queen wife as he was sterile, and the couple wanted a baby badly. However, he decided to sue him after he failed to "deliver the results".

Reportedly, the man paid his neighbour for the job and for three evenings a week for the next six months. The neighbour tried a total of 72 times to impregnate the woman. However, when the woman did not get pregnant after six months, the man insisted that the neighbour go for a medical examination, which revealed he was sterile as well. In his defence, the neighbour said he did not ‘guarantee’ conception, but only that he would give a ‘honest’ shot at it. Did a Man Deface PM Narendra Modi's Poster As Protest After Tejas Fighter Jet Crashed at the Dubai Air Show? Fact Check Reveals No Link Between Poster Defacement Incident and IAF Aircraft Accident.

Did a Man in Germany Sue His Neighbour He Paid To Get His Wife Pregnant?

Fact Check Confirms Story Is True but Old

When we at LatestLY tried to dig deep, we found the viral claim to be true but with a twist. We learnt that while the claim is going viral now, the story is old. According to LawyersWeekly, the incident occurred in 2009. The media outlet reported, citing Yahoo, that Demetrius Soupolos (29) had married former beauty queen Traute and the couple were keen to have a child together. Did a Tiger Attack a Man Taking Photos Inside the Forest? Viral Video Claiming Tiger Attack Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

However, Demetrius was sterile, so they sought other options. They decided the best course of action was to hire their neighbour, Frank Maus, 34, to impregnate Traute. Maus was already married and had two children, but agreed to do the job for the fee of USD 3600. The media outlet confirmed that the man sued his neighbour in an effort to get his money back, but the latter argued that he did not guarantee conception, only that he would try his best.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (LawyersWeekly), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

