Seville [Spain], December 3 (ANI): After producing a record-breaking performance against Sevilla, Chelsea's Olivier Giroud said he is proud of his performance, adding that it is always nice to be a part of club history.

Giroud scripted a Champions League record as he guided his team to a dominating win. Chelsea registered a 4-0 victory over Sevilla, with Giroud scoring all four of his side's goals. With this, the 34-year-old became the oldest player to score a Champions League hat-trick.

"It's always nice to be a part of club history. You play football to write great stories. I'm proud. I had great assists from my team-mates and I just tried to finish the job," the club's official website quoted Giroud as saying.

"When I'm on the pitch I'm the happiest man. I just try to be patient, keep the faith and bring something else to the team. It is always special to play in the Champions League and it was an important game to finish first in the group, so I'm pleased to help the team to win. Sometimes you feel anything can happen, and that was one of them," he added.

Giroud's four-goal haul also saw him becoming the first Chelsea player to score these many goals in a single game since Frank Lampard, who is the current manager of Chelsea, in 2010.

"Olivier Giroud becomes first Chelsea player to score FOUR goals in a single game since Frank Lampard in March 2010," Champions League had tweeted.

Giroud netted the opening goal of the match in the eighth minute, followed by three goals in the second half. Chelsea will now take on Leeds United on Sunday in the Premier League. (ANI)

