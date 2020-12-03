Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the trends on social media after he scored his 750th career goal. The netizens are hailing him for the kind of a performance put up by him against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League 2020-21. After the game, Ronaldo even came up with a post and said that he is setting his eyes on the number of 800 goals. Looking at the form that Ronaldo currently is in, it is very likely that CR7 might hit the milestone sooner than expected. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the HD photos of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Cristiano Ronaldo Nets 750th Career Goal During Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv, Champions League 2020, Watch Goal Highlights.

Ronaldo has been one of the most widely searched sportsmen on the Internet and why not. Looking at the kind of achievements he has had till date, even his trophy cabinet must be screaming for more and more space Recently, he won the Golden Foot Awar 2020. Now, let's have a look at the pictures of CR7 below:

Cristiano Ronaldo has been blazing guns even in the Serie A 2020-21. On many occasions, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has led the team to a stunning win with his goals and has shattered many records as well.

