After the three-match One-Day Internationals (ODIs), India and Australia face-off in the shorter format of the game. The two teams will once again battle it out in a three-match series. The first T20I begins on December 04. Australia clinched the ODI series 2-1 and now India will be looking to settle the score in the T20I series. With T20 World Cup scheduled next year, teams will begin preparations for the mega event. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out important details like likely playing XIs, head-to-head results ahead of the IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2020. India vs Australia Stat Highlights 3rd ODI 2020: Virat Kohli’s 12k Feat and Other Stats.

IND vs AUS T20Is Head-to-Head

India and Australia have played in 20 ODIs against each other. India leads the head to head record with 11 wins while Australia have won eight matches. In nine T20I matches between these two teams played in Australia, India have won five of those with Australia winning just three. One T20I was washed out due to rain.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2020 Key Players

Virat Kohli and young pacer T Natarajan will hold the key to success for team India. For Australia, all eyes will be on opening batsman Aaron Finch and fast-bowler Mitchell Starc. No ODI Century for Virat Kohli in 2020! Indian Cricket Team Captain Ends A Year Without ODI Hundred for the First Time in Over a Decade.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2020 Mini-Battles

T Natarajan showed he can handle the nerves in the third ODI and he is set to make debut in T20I as well. His battle against Finch early on will be one of the key contests. Apart from it, Adam Zampa vs Virat Kohli will be the one to watch out for as well.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2020 Venue

Manuka Oval in Canberra will host the first match of the series. Crowds will once again be allowed in the stadium during the match, though it will in limited numbers. Sanjay Manjrekar Trolled After Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya Play Match-Winning Knocks in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI; Twitterati Roast Commentator.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2020 Match Timings

The India vs Australia 1st T20I will be a day-night encounter. The match will start at 01:40 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), which means 07:10 PM as per the local time.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2020 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcast rights of India tour of Australia 2020-21. The first T20I will be telecast live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony Ten 3 and its HD channels. The live online streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st T20I will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv. .

IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2020 Likely Playing XIs

India Probable Playing 11: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Mohammed Shami.

Australia Probable Playing 11: Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Mithcell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott.

