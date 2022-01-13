Cape Town, Jan 13 (PTI) Chasing 212 to win the series, South Africa were 101 for two at stumps on the third day of the third match against India, here on Thursday.

Mohammed Shami removed Aiden Markram (16) early but skipper Dean Elgar (30) and Keegan Petersen (48) batted superbly.

The South African skipper fell towards the end.

Rishabh Pant scored a combative unbeaten 100 in India's second innings that folded for 198 as pacers Marco Jansen (4/36) Kagiso Rabada (3/53) and Lungi Ngidi (3/21) shared all wickets between them.

Struggling Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) failed yet again while Virat Kohli (29 off 143 balls) did his best to stay at the crease as long as possible before Ngidi dismissed the skipper.

Brief Scores:

India: 223 and 198 all out in 67.3 overs. (R Pant 100 not out, V Kohli 29; Marco Jansen 4/36, K Rabada 3/53).

South Africa: 210 and 101 for 2 in 29.4 overs. (K Petersen 48 batting, D Elgar 30; M Shami 1/22).

