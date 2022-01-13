Liverpool and Arsenal will face off against each other in the first leg of the second semi-final of the Carabao Cup 2021-22. The clash will be played at Anfield on January 13, 2021 (late Thursday night) as both teams aim to make it to the summit clash of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Liverpool vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Antonio Rudiger Leads Chelsea to 1-0 Win Over Tottenham in Carabao Cup 2021-22.

Chelsea have already advanced to the finals of EFL cup after overcoming Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur over two legs. Both Liverpool and Arsenal will be hoping to join the London side in the summit clash as they have hopes of winning the first trophy of the new season. The sides have been in great form in recent weeks but their earlier meeting in the Premier League saw the Reds come out on top in an easy win.

When is Liverpool vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Semifinal Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Carabao Cup 2021-22 Semifinal will be played at Anfield in Merseyside. The EFL Cup match will take place on January 14, 2022 (Friday) and is scheduled to start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Semifinal Football Match in India?

There is a good for fans in India looking to watch the live telecast of the game. Fans in India can follow the Liverpool vs Arsenal Carabao Cup 2021-22 Semifinal match live on Viacom18 channels.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Semifinal Football Match?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal EFL Cup 2021-22 match will also be live on online platforms. Fans can log onto Voot Select to catch the live-action of the game either on the website or the app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of this game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2022 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).