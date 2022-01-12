Cape Town, Jan 12 (PTI) Keegan Petersen remained unbeaten on 70 to take South Africa to 176 for seven at tea on the second day of the series-deciding third Test against India here on Wednesday.

Petersen, who is unbeaten in 70 was in the middle when tea was called.

It was a productive session for the visitors as the Indian bowlers snared four wickets. Mohammad Shami snared two wickets while Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah picked a wicket apiece.

South Africa trail India by 47 runs.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 223 all out in 77.3 overs. (Cheteshwar Pujara 43, Virat Kohli 79; Kagiso Rabada 4/73).

South Africa 1st innings: 176/7 in 62.2 overs (K Petersen 70 batting; J Bumrah 3/29, Mohammad Shami 2/39).

