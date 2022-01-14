Cape Town, Jan 14 (PTI) South Africa beat India by seven wickets to win the third Test and secure the series 2-1.

Resuming the day 101 for two, South Africa go the job done in 63.3 overs with major contributions coming from Keegan Petersen (82), Rassie van der Dussen (41 not out) and Temba Bavuma (32 not out).

Also Read | FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Live, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of FCG vs NEUFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Petersen was the only one dismissed on the day as he played one on to his stumps off Shardul Thakur.

India had won the opening Test in Centurion by 113 runs before the hosts bounced back in Johannesburg with a seven wicket victory.

Also Read | Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

The contest was seen as India's best chance to win their maiden series in South Africa.

Brief Scores:

India: 223 and 198 all out.

South Africa: 210 and 212/3 for 3 in 63.3 overs. (Keegan Petersen 82, Rassie van der Dussen 41 not out; M Shami 1/41, Jasprit Bumrah 1/54).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)