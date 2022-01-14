With an eye on sealing a berth in the semi-finals, FC Goa is all set to take on NorthEast United in ISL 2021-22 match. The match will be played at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online streaming and telecast details of the game. But first, let's have a look at the preview of the game. So the last time the two teams met each other, was in February 2021 when the match ended with a 2-2 draw. The two teams enter the game with contrasting fortunes. FC Goa Coach Derrick Pereira Believes That The Team Can Make it to Playoffs in ISL 2021-22.

FC Goa enters the game with a 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC. Jorge Ortiz Mendonza was the one who scored a goal. NorthEast United lost the game against Jamshedpur FC 3-2. Here's a vital stat that is highlighted by the Highlanders. NorthEast United FC have been unbeaten in their last three matches against FC Goa. The Gaurs are placed on number nine of the ISL 2021-22 points table with 12 points. The team has improved defensively under coach Derrick Pereira. NorthEast United who is placed on number 10 of the points table has conceded eight goals this season. They have struggled hard to prevent conceding goals. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game below.

When is FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The match is scheduled to take place on January 14, 2021 (Friday) and begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the FCG vs NEUFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2022 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).