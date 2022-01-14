Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls will face off against each other in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 14, 2022 (Friday) at 08:30 PM IST as both teams look to climb up in the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far and find themselves on the opposite ends of the points table. Bengaluru Bulls have been brilliant so far and are second in the team standings and have the top spot in their sights. The Bulls can become the new leaders with a win and if other results go their way. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants are second from the bottom and need to string a run of results if they are to make it into the playoffs.

Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls live online streaming.

