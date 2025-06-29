Bulawayo (Zimbabwe), Jun 29 (AP) South Africa took control of the first Test against Zimbabwe on Sunday with a 216-run lead at stumps on day two at Queens Sports Club.

South Africa were 49-1 in their second innings. Tony de Zorzi (22) and Wiaan Mulder (25) were at the crease.

Zimbabwe were all out for 251 in their first innings. They batted from the start of the day after South Africa declared overnight at 418-9.

Sean Williams led the resistance for the home team with 137 before he was stumped off the bowling of spinner Keshav Maharaj (3-70).

South Africa teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius (153) had become the youngest player to score 150 runs in men's Test cricket on Saturday.

This is South Africa's first Test in neighbouring Zimbabwe in 11 years. (AP)

