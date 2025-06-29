South Africa's stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj achieved a huge milestone in his international career. The veteran left-arm spinner has become the first spinner from his country to scalp 200 wickets in Test cricket. The 35-year-old achieved this memorable record during the opening Test against the Zimbabwe national cricket team at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Maharaj accomplished this feat in his 59th Test after taking the wicket of Craig Ervine in the first innings. Why is Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test Series 2025 Not Part of ICC WTC 2025-27 Cycle? Here's All You Need To Know About Exclusion of ZIM vs SA Matches From Nine Nations Event.

Keshav Maharaj made his Test debut against the Australia national cricket team in 2016. Since then, he has become a regular member of the format. Maharaj got a chance after having a brilliant record in first-class cricket. Overall, he has scalped 628 wickets in red-ball cricket, making him one of the finest spinners for South Africa. On that note, take a look at the top five spinners for the South Africa national cricket team with the most wickets in Test cricket. Sean Williams Equals Brendan Taylor’s Record of Second-Most Centuries for Zimbabwe in Tests, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Most Wickets for South Africa by Spinners in Tests

Name Matches Wickets Average Five-Wicket Haul 10-Wicket Haul Keshav Maharaj 59 200 29.91 11 1 Hugh Tayfield 37 170 25.91 14 2 Paul Adams 45 134 32.87 4 1 Paul Harris 37 103 37.87 3 0 Nicky Boje 43 100 42.65 3 0

(Stats Updated Till 29th June 2025)

Keshav Maharaj is leading the most wickets by spinners for South Africa chart with 200 wickets in Test cricket. The second most successful spinner for the Proteas is former cricketer Hugh Tayfield, who picked up 170 wickets in 37 Tests. Interestingly, Keshav Maharaj and Hugh Tayfield are the only two SA spinners with 150 or more wickets in the longest format. Paul Adams, Paul Harris, and Nicky Boje behind them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2025 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).