The fourth edition of SA20, South Africa’s premier T20 franchise league, is currently underway, beginning on 26 December 2025, and features 34 matches across South Africa's most iconic cricket venues, culminating in the final on 25 January 2026. Sunrisers Eastern Cape sit at the top of the points table, closely followed by the Joburg Super Kings. Defending champions MI Cape Town are currently struggling at the bottom of the standings, having secured only one victory in their first six matches. Shai Hope Hits Maiden SA20 Hundred, Records Highest-Ever Individual Score In Tournament History During DSG vs PC SA20 2025-26 Match.

SA20 2026 Venue and Timings

The SA20 2026 will be played in South Africa across six venues

Venue: Cape Town, Centurion, Paarl, Durban, Johannesburg, and Gqeberha

Time: 4:30 PM, 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to Watch SA20 2026 Live Streaming in India

Fans in India have multiple options to catch the live action from South Africa. The Star Sports Network holds the primary broadcasting rights for the SA20 in India. SA20 2025–26 Auction: Dewald Brevis Becomes SA20’s Most Expensive Player Ever, Aiden Markram Moves to Durban Super Giants.

TV Telecast: Matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network channels. Coverage is expected to span multiple high-definition channels, including Star Sports 2 Hindi and Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, often featuring multi-language commentary in English and Hindi.

Live Streaming: The entire tournament will be available for digital subscribers via the JioHotstar app and website. The platform will provide viewing options for all SA20 2026 matches.

The six competing franchises—Durban's Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape—are playing across six major cities. The playoffs are set to begin on 21 January 2026, with the final scheduled to take place at Newlands in Cape Town.

