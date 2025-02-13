Johannesburg [South Africa], February 13 (ANI): South African batter Ryan Rickelton's focus is on all-format greatness as he focuses on the ICC Champions Trophy starting from February 19 onwards, with former South African legend Hashim Amla, a "phenomenal coach", as one of his mentors.

In a cricketing landscape where excelling across all formats has become increasingly rare, South Africa's Ryan Rickelton is determined to defy the odds. Rickelton started the year in a spectacular fashion, scoring a mammoth 259 against Pakistan in the second Test at Newlands, which South Africa won by 10 wickets.

He quickly followed that up with stellar performances in the SA20, where he scored 336 runs at an average of 48, striking at an incredible 178.72 with three half-centuries, as he helped MI Cape Town lift the trophy for the first time, further solidifying his reputation in the shortest format,

But as South Africa prepares for the Champions Trophy, Rickelton's focus is now firmly on the ODIs, where he looks to continue his rise. In his six games in the format thus far, Rickelton has 181 runs at a strike rate close to 90, with a half-century to his name. And the batter has taken the help of a Protea great to finetune his game.

"I have worked a lot with Hashim Amla in the last few years, and he has been a phenomenal coach for me, " Rickelton revealed in an exclusive chat with the ICC.

"He was a master of off-side play and he says sometimes when I get a bit excited, I look too leg-side. He is always encouraging me to open up the off-side a bit more, so he always gets excited when he sees me cover drive," he added.

South Africa, who won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1998, will look to add another major ICC title to their collection.

"It is just about getting back into that mindset. I do not think it will be too challenging. The wickets in Pakistan can be quite good to bat on, and they swing under lights and get skiddy. We will have a chat, figure that out, and get locked in," Rickelton said.

A significant opportunity has opened up for Rickelton with the retirement of Quinton de Kock, and he is now vying for a spot at the top of the order, where he might potentially partner skipper Temba Bavuma.

"This ODI team has been a really difficult one to get into over the past couple of years," Rickelton acknowledged. "Quinny (Quinton de Kock) retiring has opened the door for me to hopefully get a few games as the rest of the order is pretty locked in," he added.

With an impressive domestic record in the SA20 and a stellar List A career averaging over 46, Rickelton is ready to make his mark on the global stage.

Having made his debut in 2022, Rickelton's confidence in international cricket is growing, and he is eager to showcase his talents in the 50-over format, as South Africa prepares for what promises to be an exciting and action-packed year of cricket.

South Africa's Champions Trophy campaign begins on February 21 against Afghanistan

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka. (ANI).

