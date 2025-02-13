Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to be hosted by Gujarat Giants in the opening game of Women's Premier League Season 3. The match will be played at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, located in Vadodara, Gujarat. When the two teams met last time on March 6, 2024, Gujarat Giants earned a surprisingly big win. Now, starting WPL 2025 both sides would definitely be looking for a win to start the campaign on a good note when they play the game on February 14, 2025, from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). WPL 2025: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming and Other Details You Need to Know About Women's Premier League Season Three

Gujarat Giants have been the weakest side in WPL. In the two seasons of WPL till now, they have never finished above the last spot. In both WPL 2023 and WPL 2024, they finished in the league phase with just four points. This team, the franchise would surely hope for a change in fortune, being the campaign starters.

RCB-W surprised many by becoming the champions of WPL 2024, after a disastrous 2023 when they finished just above the last-placed GG-W for their run rate. This was the first trophy the franchise won in the Indian domestic leagues. The Smriti Mandhana would aim to successfully defend the title, and for that, they will be required to be consistent right from the start.

GG-W vs RCB-W Head-To-Head Record in WPL

The Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have clashed against each other in four Women's Premier League matches, where both GG-W and RCB-W have won two matches and lost two matches each.

GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Key Players

Players Smriti Mandhana Lea Tahuhu Kate Cross Beth Mooney Richa Ghosh Phoebe Litchfield

GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Key Battles

RCB-W captain Smriti Mandhana will be put to test when she faces veteran New Zealand medium-pacer bowler Lea Tahuhu as the India batter needs to deal with her length. Aussie batter Beth Mooney will also need to be careful when she faces English bowler Kate Cross. Richa Ghosh and Phoebe Litchfield might not be directly in a battle, but it would be entertaining to see who has a better strike rate.

GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match will be played at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodara on February 14. The GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 will begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 is Viacom18 in India. But, now after the merger of Jio and Star Sports India, fans can find viewing options for the GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option on the Disney+ Hotstar app, which will provide GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 live streaming on its app and website. WPL 2025: A Look at Previous Finishes of the Five Franchises Ahead of Women's Premier League Season 3

GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Likely XI

Gujarat Giants Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Danielle Gibson, Meghna Singh, Deandra Dottin, Lea Tahuhu, Tanuja Kanwar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Kate Cross, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

