Johannesburg [South Africa], March 17 (ANI): South Africa wicket-keeper batter Trisha Chetty on Friday announced her retirement from professional cricket due to a recurring back injury, bringing an end to a ground-breaking, 21-year career in domestic and international cricket.

Chetty broke into the South African national set-up in January 2007 before going on to become an all-time great of the game.

The now 34-year-old glove-woman concludes her career after racking up 138 caps in One-Day International (ODI) cricket, to go along with 82 T20 International (T20I) appearances as well as two Test caps for the Proteas Women.

Behind the stumps, Chetty, who hails from Durban, accumulated an unparalleled 184 dismissals in the One-Day format, 46 scalps more than her nearest competitor, taking 133 catches and a world record-equalling 51 stumpings (tied with England's Sarah Taylor and Anju Jain from India). In the shorter format, Chetty dismissed 70 batters (42 catches and 28 stumpings) after making her T20I debut in August 2007.

At the crease, the unassuming right-handed batter stacked up 2 703 ODI runs, including 16 half-centuries and a top score of 95 against Ireland in 2016. Meanwhile, in the T20 format, Chetty recorded 1 117 runs at a strike rate of 88.09, adding five fifties.

Amongst the remarkable achievements in Chetty's career, she also became only the second player to notch up a half-century and make five dismissals in a match in Women's ODI cricket when she scored 53 and grabbed four catches and a stumping against Sri Lanka in 2013.

During her tenure as the number one 'keeper for South Africa, Chetty featured in four 50-over World Cups (2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022) as well as all but one (2018 - injured) ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup between 2009 and 2020, playing a key role with the gloves to help the Proteas achieve four semi-final appearances across the two formats.

"I can still remember the incredible feeling I had back in 2007 as I walked over the boundary rope, dressed in green and gold for the first time. For the past 16 years, it has been a privilege to represent my country and play for the Proteas, and that feeling has never gone away - each time I pulled on my South African kit I felt honoured to be doing so," Chetty said, according to Cricket South Africa release.

"But now, due to a recurring back injury for the past 5 years, the time has come for me to hang up my boots and let the gloves catch dust. I have tried everything to keep playing and have pushed as hard as I can but my body is signalling that it has no more to give and it is time to retire from all forms of cricket.

"This was not an easy decision for me, and even now, I can't quite believe my career is over. However, my cricket career has been a life-changing experience and I look back with no regrets and a full heart. I am extremely grateful to my mum and dad, family, and friends for being there for me through all the ups and downs, the successes, and the losses. Without my support system, I would never have been able to take this journey," said the wicket-keeper batter.

"I would also like to thank CSA, KZN Cricket Union, SACA, coaches, support staff and teammates throughout my career for the impact and influence you have had. You have all made the journey such an amazing one. Cricket has taught me about life, being disciplined, what it means to be professional and how to be a team player. For this, I will always be grateful. And I choose to continue to be grateful for cricket as I retire and transition into the next chapter of my life.

"Lastly, thank you to the fans for all your undying support over the years. I will never forget it," she added. (ANI)

