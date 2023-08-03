Chennai, Aug 3 (PTI) Defending champions South Korea started their Asian Champions Trophy title defence on a winning note, beating Japan 2-1 in a close contest at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.

It all began in the sixth minute when Ryoma Oooka netted the opening goal of the tournament before Cheoleon Park equalised in the 26th, as both the teams went into half-time break locked at 1-1.

Just five minutes into the third quarter, JungHoo Kim found the back of the net to put the Japanese side in front.

It was followed by some relentless attacks from the Koreans. However, the Japanese defence held on firmly to grab the three points in the end.

Raiki Fujishima of Japan was yellow-carded in the 14th, whereas Manjae Jung of Korea saw green in the seventh.

