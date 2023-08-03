Madrid, August 3 : FC Barcelona midfielder Pedri had good news for the club on the day that coach Xavi Hernandez admitted that winger Ousmane Dembele had said he wanted to join Paris Saint Germain. 'Hope It's Not a Big Issue' Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino Provides Injury Update on Christopher Nkunku.

Pedri, the 20-year-old Spain international, has also been the subject of transfer speculation, due partly to Barca's poor financial situation. However, when asked whether he would consider leaving after their 1-0 win over AC Milan in Las Vegas, he was clear about his future, Xinhua reported. "I keep an eye on the offers that come to me, but they are received by my representatives," he admitted, before saying "many things have to happen for me to leave this club. It would have to be very bad and very unpleasant."

"I think it is very unlikely (I would want to leave), Barca is the club of my dreams and I want to stay for many more years," he told Catalan newspaper, La Vanguardia. The departure of players such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba means Pedro will have more responsibility in midfield this season, but he was pleased to see the arrival of Oriol Romeu from Girona and the signing of Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer from Manchester City.

"It's incredible to see Gundogan train. I had already seen Oriol at Girona and he seems to me a very suitable footballer to replace Busquets," he said."It's important to have competition for places in midfield, because at the end of the day, our football goes through there," commented Pedri.